Win! The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants movie tickets

SpongeBob and his Bikini Bottom friends set sail in their biggest, all-new, can’t-miss cinematic event ever… The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants.

Desperate to be a big guy, SpongeBob sets out to prove his bravery to Mr Krabs by following The Flying Dutchman—a mysterious swashbuckling ghost pirate—on a seafaring comedy-adventure. Alongside his trusty starfish pal Patrick, SpongeBob encounters challenges and uncovers marine mysteries that take him to the deepest depths of the deep sea, where no Sponge has gone before.

We are excited to have five in-season double passes to give away to SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, in cinemas Friday, December 26, 2025.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with SpongeBob Movie 2025 in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Friday, December 19 at 9am. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

