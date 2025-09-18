Win! The York Festival’s TWANG gig tickets

Celebrating the epic sounds of guitar, The York Festival’s TWANG event will bring together a curated lineup of musicians, including Scarlet’s Way, Nathan Gaunt & The Sunset Riders, and Lucky Oceans’ New Darling Rangers to York Racecourse on Sunday, September 28.

A new addition to this year’s program, TWANG is also the official launch of the Western Australian National Guitar Festival, a statewide celebration of guitar culture set to debut in full in 2026. The evening promises a relaxed, festival-style atmosphere with food trucks, bars, chill-out zones, and a dance floor.

We’re excited to have a double pass to give away to The York Festival’s TWANG event at York Racecourse on Sunday, September 28.

To WIN, email us here at [email protected] with TWANG in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Friday, September 26, at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x