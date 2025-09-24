Win! Plied and Prejudice tickets

After selling out its first five weeks, Plied and Prejudice has been extended one last time, with shows at His Majesty’s Theatre now running until Sunday, October 26.

The immersive comedy experience is a 90-minute, five-actor frenzy where twenty characters battle it out for love, status and stage time—with one cast member ‘indisposed’ each night. Audience members can soak up the Bennet drama, the blatant disregard for dry shirts, and a take on Austen that is far from what they experienced in high school.

We are excited to have a double pass of Aristocrat Tickets to give away to Plied and Prejudice at His Majesty’s Theatre, with the option to attend any show in the schedule, excluding Saturdays.

To WIN, email us here at [email protected] with Plied and Prejudice in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Friday, October 3, at 5pm. You must be a WA resident, 18+ and be able to attend the event.

Prev x