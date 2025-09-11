Win! Spinal Tap II: The End Continues movie tickets

Forty-one years after the release of comedy cult classic This Is Spinal Tap, the world’s loudest band is back.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues reunites David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean), Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest), and Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer) for one final concert they may or may not survive. With documentarian Marty Di Bergi (Rob Reiner) back behind the camera, the band wrestles with their chequered past to put on a concert that they hope will solidify their place in the pantheon of rock ’n’ roll.

Joined by music legends Elton John, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, and Questlove, the long-awaited sequel is turning the volume up to 12.

We are delighted to have five in-season double passes to give away to Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, in cinemas Thursday, September 25.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Spinal Tap II in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Monday, September 22, at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x