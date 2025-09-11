Win! A Big Bold Beautiful Journey movie tickets

Margot Robbie stars as Sarah and Colin Farrell as David—two strangers who meet at a wedding and are thrown into an unexpected adventure through their own pasts. The two navigate a life-changing adventure that illuminates their memories, how they got to where they are now, and how they could potentially change their futures.

Also starring Kevin Kline and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and directed by Kogonada, this funny, fantastical romance is a must-watch.

