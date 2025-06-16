Win! The Shrouds movie tickets

In desperate mourning for his dead wife, tech magnate Karsh invents a shroud that lets people live-stream, in 8K resolution, their deceased loved ones’ decaying remains. Keeping watch over his decomposing beloved from the cemetery-adjacent restaurant—and date spot!—that he owns, Karsh starts noticing strange growths on her bones. Soon after, her grave and several others are desecrated, and he’s embroiled in an expanding mystery/conspiracy that may or may not involve Chinese spies, eco-terrorism and medical malpractice.

Drawing on his response to his wife’s death, David Cronenberg fashions a deeply personal meditation on loss, longing and grief, filtered through a necro-techno body-horror lens.

We are delighted to have ten double passes to give away to The Shrouds special screening Saturday, June 21, at Luna Leederville. Please note the early start time: arrive at 10.15am for a 10.45am film start.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with The Shrouds in the subject line, with your suburb and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Thursday, June 19 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x