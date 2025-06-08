Win! Riviera Revenge movie tickets

On the sunny French Riviera, a family revelation spirals into a mischievous journey brimming with love, vengeance and surprises. No one ever said marriage was easy and who could resist retribution by the seaside?

We are delighted to have five in-season double passes to give away to Riviera Revenge, in cinemas June 26.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Riviera Revenge. in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Sunday, June 22 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x