Win! A Nice Indian Boy movie tickets

A tender and heartfelt portrayal of queer and cross-cultural love, A Nice Indian Boy stars Karan Soni (Deadpool), Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter, Knock at the Cabin), and Sunita Mani (Death of a Unicorn).

Naveen Gavaskar (Karan Soni) is a soft-spoken, self-effacing doctor struggling to navigate his own dating life. Surrounded by his seemingly perfect sister (Mani), boisterous mother, and quiet father, Naveen is an outlier. Although his family accept his sexuality, they’ve never had to directly confront it; until Naveen meets Jay (Jonathan Groff), an orphan who was adopted by Indian parents. When Naveen introduces him to his parents, and learns that Jay wants to help plan the large wedding, everyone is forced to face the reality of their own relationships.

