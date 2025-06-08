Win! Revelation Perth International Film Festival movie tickets

Revelation Perth International Film Festival is back in 2025, From outrageous animation and genre-defining horror to poetic coming-of-age tales and restored cinematic landmarks, the program includes 45 features and documentaries and more than 100 short films, as Rev lives up to its reputation as one of the most daring and diverse film festivals down under. Music fans have a lot to look forward to in 2025, with documentaries exploring the lives of music’s great innovators, pioneers and personalities from both Australia and around the world.

We are delighted to have five double in-season passes to give away to the 2025 Revelation Perth International Film Festival, screening at Luna Leederville, Luna on SX, and The Backlot from Wednesday, July 2 to Sunday, July 13.

Check out the program HERE.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Revelation FF 2025 in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Sunday, June 22 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

