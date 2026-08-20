Win! The Party’s Over! (Classe Moyenne) movie tickets

The Party’s Over! (Classe Moyenne) is a wickedly funny social satire that serves up a delicious clash of class, privilege and ambition, where good intentions quickly spiral into all-out chaos.

Nous sommes ravis (we are delighted) to have five in-season double passes to give away to The Party’s Over! (Classe Moyenne), in cinemas Thursday, August 27.

To WIN, email us here at [email protected] with The Party’s Over in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Tuesday, August 25, at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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