Win! De Gaulle: Resistance movie tickets

After more than five years in the making, Antonin Baudry’s deftly drawn geopolitical thriller De Gaulle: Resistance is the first part of a duology about the statesman and former President of France.

In June 1940, France collapses and signs the Armistice. In the midst of the chaos, one man, Charles de Gaulle (Simon Abkarian), refuses to give up. Taking the ultimate gamble, he flees to London and seeks to convince the world that the battle for France is neither over nor lost. What follows next is a triumphant story of faith, audacity and an unshakeable quest for freedom that depicts the reality of intense politics, family struggles, and the impact of war.

We are delighted to have five double passes to give away to the special preview of De Gaulle: Resistance on Monday, August 24, at 6.00pm at Windsor Cinema, Nedlands.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with De Gaulle in the subject line, with your suburb and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Sunday, August 23, at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x