Win! &Sons movie tickets

It’s been almost 20 years since an ‘incident’ tore apart the Dyer home. An incident that has a name: Andy.

Andy’s the reason his world-famous father, Andrew, no longer speaks to his adult age sons, nor to his ex-wife. Andrew is a novelist best known to the world as A.N. Dyer. His first book became a best-selling instant classic, creating a cult around its elusive author. Andrew wakes up one morning convinced that he is about to die. He needs to set right the major relationships of his life and so he summons his sons to be with him. However, when his sons arrive, laden with their own problems, Andrew does not seek their forgiveness, as they expected, instead he tells them something so wild it couldn’t possibly be true.

Or could it?

We are delighted to have ten in-season double passes to give away to &Sons, in cinemas Thursday, August 27.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with &Sons in the subject line, with your suburb and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Wednesday, August 26 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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