Win! Perth Boat Show tickets

The Perth Boat Show makes a return this September, taking over the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre from Friday, September 4, to Sunday, September 6.

Spread across all six pavilions at the PCEC, this year’s show will bring together more than 90 exhibitors and over 150 craft spread throughout the venue, from family-friendly trailer boats to high-performance watercraft.

We are delighted to have two double passes to give away for the Perth Boat Show!

To WIN, email us here at [email protected] with Boat Show in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mates you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up for the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Wednesday, September 2, at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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