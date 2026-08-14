Win! Insidious: Out of the Further movie tickets

In Insidious: Out of the Further, Amelia Eve stars as Gemma, a young mother raising her daughter in the house she grew up in who discovers she can travel into The Further, the purgatorial realm of lost souls at the heart of the Insidious Universe. When something evil comes after her, Gemma discovers an ability that changes everything: she doesn’t just enter The Further, she can bring what lives there back to the real world. Once the demons realise her power, our world becomes their playground.

We are thrilled to have five in-season double passes to give away to Insidious: Out of the Further, in cinemas Thursday, August 20.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Insidious in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Thursday, August 20 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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