Win! Perth Gin Festival tickets

The Perth Gin Festival returns for its sixth year in 2026, taking over the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre from Friday, August 28, to Sunday, August 30.

Featuring forty craft distillers from around Australia, the popular annual event is set to attract spirit lovers from all over the state who can look forward to unlimited gin samples (with sensible distribution), a tasting glass, tonic, soda water, and a cool tote bag. There will also be the opportunity to chat and taste with a variety of distillers, who will explain the stories and the method behind their craft.

We are delighted to have two double passes to give away for the Perth Gin Festival!

To WIN, email us here at [email protected] with Gin Festival in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mates you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up for the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Wednesday, August 26, at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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