WIN! THE LOST KING Movie tickets

In 2012, having been lost for over 500 years, the remains of King Richard III were discovered beneath a car park in Leicester. The search had been orchestrated by an amateur historian, Philippa Langley (Sally Hawkins), whose unrelenting research had been met with incomprehension by her friends and family and with scepticism by experts and academics. THE LOST KING is the life-affirming true story of a woman who refused to be ignored and who took on the country’s most eminent historians, forcing them to think again about one of the most controversial kings in England’s history.

The Lost King stars Sally Hawkins, Steve Coogan and Harry Lloyd, directed by Stephen Frears and opens in cinemas on Boxing Day.

