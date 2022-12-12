WIN! HALLELUJAH: LEONARD COHEN Movie tickets

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song arrives at Luna Outdoor, Leederville and Camelot Outdoor, Mosman Park for special presentations by The Secret Chords, who wowed patrons at sell-out screenings of Leonard Cohen’s I’m Your Man!

The Secret Chords will bring their respectful heartfelt homage to the genius, wisdom, humour and humility of one of the greatest poet songwriters, capturing both the wonderfully rich and joyful atmosphere of Leonard’s last gigs. Also, thanks to Phoebe Deklerk, there will be incredible soaring reinterpretations of Leonard’s songs by Jennifer Warnes and KD Lang.

We have two double passes to give away to this special screening of Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song at Luna Outdoor, Leederville, on Thursday, December 15 at 7.00pm.

To WIN email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with HALLELUJAH in the subject line, and your phone number in the copy. Then tag the mate you’ll take in the Facebook post, and don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Thursday, December 15 at 12pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

