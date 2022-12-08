WIN! NEVER FORGET TIBET Movie and meditation night tickets



Kismet Movies and Vajrayana Institute are honoured to bring Never Forget Tibet: The Dalai Lama’s Untold Story to Australia, with a special event screening for one night only at Luna Leederville on Wednesday 14 December.

This inspirational feature-length documentary tells the incredible true story of the Dalai Lama’s escape from Chinese-occupied Tibet in 1959, with His Holiness Dalai Lama telling his story in his own words for the first time on film.

This insightful cinema event will feature a live-guided meditation before the movie, and a Q&A following the screening with special guests Venerable Chokyi (resident teacher at Perth’s Hayagriva Buddhist Centre) and internationally best-selling author David Michie, hosted by UNAA Young Professionals WA President Neesha Seth.

Guests will enjoy a hand-picked tea on entry, then enjoy a wholesome special screening of Never Forget Tibet that celebrates Tibetan culture and its ancient spirituality. This documentary shines a light on love and compassion with an urgency that will connect with audiences globally.

We are eternally grateful to have 5 double passes to give away to this special live-meditation and screening of Never Forget Tibet at Luna Leederville on Wednesday, December 14.

For more information head to the Facebook Event or Kismet Movies.

To WIN email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with NEVER FORGET TIBET in the subject line, and your phone number in the copy.

Competition closes Monday, December 12 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

