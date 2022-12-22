WIN! THE FABELMANS Movie tickets

A deeply personal portrait of a 20th-century American childhood, Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans is a cinematic memory of the forces, and family, that shaped the filmmaker’s life and career. A universal coming-of-age story about an isolated young man’s pursuit of his dreams, the film is an exploration of love, artistic ambition, sacrifice and the moments of discovery that allow us to see the truth about ourselves, and our parents, with clarity and compassion. Starring Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Gabriel LaBelle.

We’re star struck excited to be giving you the chance to win one of 5 in-season double passes to The Fablemans in cinemas January 5.

To WIN email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with THE FABELMANS in the subject line, and your postal address and phone number in the copy. Then tag the mate you’ll take in the Facebook post, and don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Thursday, December 29 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to provide a postal address.

Prev x