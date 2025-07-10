Win! The Friend movie tickets

The Friend starring Academy Award nominees Naomi Watts and Bill Murray, and a 150-pound Great Dane named Bing making his big screen debut, is based on the popular New York Times best-selling book and National Book Award winner, written by Sigrid Nunez.

Used to a life of satisfying solitude, author Iris (Watts, in terrific form) finds her routine disrupted after her close confidant and mentor (Bill Murray) ends his life, and leaves her his precious Great Dane. The hefty pooch, Apollo, is comically oversized for Iris’ small Manhattan flat, and the building’s strict no-pets policy only makes matters worse. Iris develops a gradual affinity with the dog, who acts as both a welcome stand-in for her lost pal as well as an aching reminder of his passing.

We are delighted to have ten double passes to the media preview of The Friend on Saturday, July 19, at 11am at Luna Cinemas, Leederville.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with The Friend in the subject line, with your suburb and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Thursday, July 17 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x