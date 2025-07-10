Win! I Know What You Did Last Summer movie tickets

When five friends inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, they cover up their involvement and make a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences. A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they’re forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer…and is hell-bent on revenge. As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help.

We are excited to have in-season double passes to give away to I Know What You Did Last Summer, in cinemas Thursday, July 17.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with IKWYDLS in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Wednesday, July 16 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x