Win! Ngalak Nidja Bilya (We Are The River) tickets

Following its success last year, the NAIDOC Week Queer Fundraiser Ball Ngalak Nidja Bilya (We Are The River) returns to The Rechabite on Saturday, July 12.

Paying homage to First Nations and LGBTQIA+ trailblazers alike, the multi-level fundraiser event will be hosted by Tanesha Bennell (Boorloo Justice).

The night will feature local First Nations DJs and performers headlining the main stage in the hall and market stalls featuring First Nations businesses on the rooftop. Attendees also have the chance to win a best-dressed $1000 cash prize.

Find out more and buy tickets for Ngalak Nidja Bilya (We are the River) here.

