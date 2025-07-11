Win! The Divine Sarah Bernhardt movie tickets

A whirlwind of theatrical flair, passion, and eccentricity, The Divine Sarah Bernhardt invites audiences into the extravagant world of one of history’s most fascinating performers.

Portrayed by Sandrine Kiberlain, Sarah Bernhardt is a magnetic force – bold, unpredictable, and utterly unforgettable. The original stage icon, her life unfolded under dazzling lights and amid headline-making scandal. Whether commanding attention from the footlights or her own sickbed, Bernhardt lived for the drama.

Director Guillaume Nicloux crafts a lush, unapologetically theatrical portrait of a woman who faced the world on her own terms. From exotic pets to headline-grabbing romances, Sarah’s world bursts with colour, chaos and charisma. A muse to Mucha, confidante of Hugo, and darling of Dumas, she shocked, inspired and redefined fame in her era – staging lizard funerals as a child and perfecting onstage death scenes as an adult.

Dive into the tempestuous, trailblazing life of the world’s first superstar in this vibrant biographical spectacle.

We are delighted to have ten in-season double pass to give away to The Divine Sarah Bernhardt, in cinemas July 17.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Sarah Bernhardt in the subject line, with your suburb and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Thursday, July 17 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

