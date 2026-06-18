Win! The Almighty Sometimes double passes

Black Swan State Theatre Company will be presenting the WA premiere of Kendall Feaver’s acclaimed contemporary drama The Almighty Sometimes at Subiaco Arts Centre, opening Friday, June 19.

Directed by Emily McLean, The Almighty Sometimes is a gripping and deeply human exploration of mental illness, motherhood and the search for identity.

We are mighty delighted to have two double passes to give away.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with The Almighty Sometimes in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Monday, June 22 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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