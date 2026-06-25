Win! Murder Before Evensong DVDs

Canon Daniel Clement (Matthew Lewis, Harry Potter, Me Before You), empathetic rector of the picturesque English village of Champton, has his life turned upside-down when his overbearing mother Audrey (Amanda Redman, New Tricks) arrives unannounced, dragging up memories Daniel would rather not confront. But a more serious challenge awaits him when he stumbles upon the body of a parishioner in his church and is pulled into a murder investigation.

We are delighted to have nine DVDs to give away of Murder Before Evensong, out Wednesday, July 1.

To WIN, email us here at [email protected] with Murder Before Evensong in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Thursday, July 2 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to provide a postal address and phone number.

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