Win! Evil Dead Burn movie tickets

Evil Dead Burn unleashes the franchise’s most savage and terrifying ride to date, blazing onto big screens with an all-new chapter of carnage and demonic mayhem. After the loss of her husband, a woman seeks solace with her in-laws in their secluded family home. As one by one they are transformed into Deadites—turning the gathering into a family reunion from hell—she comes to discover that the vows she took in life… live on even in death.

We are spooked to have ten in-season double passes to give away to Evil Dead Burn, in cinemas Thursday, July 9.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Evil Dead Burn in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Tuesday, July 7, at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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