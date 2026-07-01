Win! Ivan Aristeguieta – Ready to Mambo tickets

After the smash-hit success of his 2025 comedy show All Bangers, No Mash!, Venezuelan-Australian comedian Ivan Aristeguieta is bringing his hilarious new show, Ready To Mambo, to Regal Theatre on Friday, July 3.

We are stoked to have a double pass to give away!

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Ready to Mambo in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Thursday, July 2 at 6pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x