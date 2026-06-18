Win! Saccharine movie tickets

Saccharine is an unflinchingly feminine horror, where The Substance meets Ozempic. Nothing is sweet in this atmospheric Australian body horror from Natalie Erika James. The film premiered and screened at Sundance, as well as in London, Sitges and the recent Sydney Film Festival, to critical acclaim.

We are delighted to have six double passes to give away to the special preview of Saccharine on Monday, June 29, at 6.30pm at Luna Cinema Leederville.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Saccharine in the subject line, with your suburb and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Thursday, June 25, at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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