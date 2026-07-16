Win! Teenage Sex & Death at Camp Miasma movie tickets

Horror-obsessed filmmaker Kris (Einbinder) is hired to resurrect an ’80s slasher franchise called Camp Miasma for the new ‘woke’ generation. But in order to avoid the derivative trappings of her studio executives, Kris is adamant to cast the star of the original as her film’s ‘final girl’, the sultry recluse Billy (Anderson). Kris quips her “primary partner is her work”, but as she gets closer to Billy she unlocks the mystery of Camp Miasma, bringing forth a violent and revelatory psychosexual climax like no other. Erotic, irreverent and gory, Schoenbrun‘s latest has the same cinematic flair for synthy nostalgia as their previous cult hits, marking them a modern auteur to be reckoned with.

We are delighted to have ten double passes to give away to Teenage Sex & Death at Camp Miasma special preview on Saturday, July 25 at 10.30am at Luna Cinema Leederville.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Camp Miasma in the subject line, with your suburb and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Thursday, July 23 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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