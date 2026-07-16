Win! Hurtigruten Nordic Film Festival 2026 movie tickets

With a superb line-up set to warm the winter chill, the 2026 Hurtigruten Nordic Film Festival returns, presenting the best new cinema from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

We are delighted to have five in-season double passes to give away to Hurtigruten Nordic Film Festival 2026, in cinemas Thursday, July 23 to Wednesday, August 12.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Nordic FF 2026. in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Wednesday, July 22 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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