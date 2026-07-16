Win! Bon Voyage Marie movie tickets

From this year’s Alliance Française French Film Festival comes a heartfelt comedy about the messy beauty of family, being together—and one big secret.

Grandma, her messy family and a busted camper van head on an unexpected road trip that brings this dysfunctional family together for one last journey sparking moments of connection, joy, and reconciliation.

We are delighted to have two in-season double passes and three “Buy 1 Get 1 Free” passes (valid for two weeks from July 30) to give away to Bon Voyage Marie, in cinemas Thursday, July 30.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Bon Voyage Marie in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Tuesday, July 28 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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