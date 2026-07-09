Win! The Wizard of the Kremlin movie tickets

Russia, early 1990s. The USSR has collapsed. Amid the chaos of a country rebuilding itself, a fiercely intelligent young man, Vadim Baranov, is charting his path. First an avant-garde artist, then a reality TV show producer, he becomes the unofficial advisor to a former KGB agent destined to seize absolute power, the man who will soon be known as “The Tsar”, Vladimir Putin.

An engrossing political drama on the rise of Vladimir Putin, The Wizard of the Kremlin was one of the strongest sellers at the Sydney Film Festival.

We are delighted to have ten double passes to give away to The Wizard of the Kremlin special preview on July 15, 6.30pm at the Windsor Theatre, Nedlands.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Wizard Kremlin in the subject line, with your suburb and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Monday, July 13 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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