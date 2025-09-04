Win! Synthony tickets

Synthony is set to light up RAC Arena in a collision of electronic dance anthems and live orchestra on Friday, September 19.

Audiences can enjoy immersive visuals and a music lineup featuring a DJ set from Shapeshifter and performances from special guests Yolanda Be Cool and Dr Packer.

The Perth Symphony Orchestra will then take the stage to perform Synthony No. 5, conducted by Sarah-Grace Williams, in a fusion of electronic dance music and live orchestra, conducted by Sarah-Grace Williams.

We’re excited to have a double pass to give away to Synthony at RAC Arena on Friday, September 19.

To WIN, email us here at [email protected] with SYNTHONY in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Friday, September 12, at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

