Win! Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie tickets

Tanjiro Kamado (Natsuki Hanae) is a young boy who joined the Demon Slayer Corps after his sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. Alongside his comrades Zenitsu (Hiro Shimono) and Inosuke (Yoshitsugu Matsuoka), Tanjiro has faced countless battles and fought shoulder to shoulder with the Hashira—the Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen.

Each fight has led to this moment: the final confrontation inside the demons’ stronghold, the Infinity Castle. As Muzan Kibutsuji launches his attack, Tanjiro and the Hashira are drawn into a mysterious descent where the fate of the Demon Slayer Corps will be decided.

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, this is the epic conclusion fans have been waiting for.

We are delighted to have five in-season double passes to give away to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, exclusively in cinemas Thursday, September 11.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Demon Slayer in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Monday, September 8, at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.



Prev x