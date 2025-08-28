Win! Sketch movie tickets

When Amber Wyatt’s (Bianca Belle) sketchbook falls into a strange pond, her drawings come to life—unpredictable, chaotic, and dangerously real. As the town unravels, she and her brother Jack (Kue Lawrence) must track down the creatures before they leave permanent damage. Their father (Tony Hale), racing to find them through the fallout, must navigate a town in crisis to reunite his family and stop the disaster they never meant to unleash.

We are delighted to have five in-season double passes to give away to Sketch, in cinemas Thursday, September 11.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Sketch in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Wednesday, September 3, at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x