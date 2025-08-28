Win! Italian Film Festival 2025 movie tickets

The ST. ALi Italian Film Festival returns in 2025, featuring a fresh selection of the best new Italian cinema at Palace Cinemas Raine Square, Luna Leederville, Luna on SX, and Windsor Cinema from Wednesday, September 25, to Tuesday, October 22.

Transporting audiences to Italy with a a bellissimo selection of box office hits and award-winning films, the Festival opens with Paolo Genovese’s record-breaking hit Somebody to Love and closes with the Australian coming-of-age classic Looking for Alibrandi; celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Thanks to Palace, we are delighted to have five double passes to give away to the 2025 ST. ALi Italian Film Festival! Tickets are only valid for Palace Cinema Raine Square.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Italian FF 2025 in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Wednesday, September 3, at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

