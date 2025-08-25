Win! Festival of Small Halls’ Winter Tour 2025 tickets

The Festival of Small Halls’ Winter Tour 2025 is underway, hitting Sullivan Hall in Fremantle on Sunday, August 31 as part of a run of eighteen shows across WA.

Headlining the festival this year is Canadian blues and roots singer Charlie A’Court, whose contemporary songwriting and guitar work have seen him win six East Coast Music Awards, eight Nova Scotia Music Awards, and recognition for Blues, Pop, and R&B/Soul Recordings of the Year.

Joining A’Court on tour is Bridgetown folk singer-songwriter Emily Barker, who will arrive with material from her 2024 indie-folk album, Fragile as Humans, her first album in nearly four years following A Dark Murmuration of Words.

Following another successful season of his popular Fringe World show, Western Australia in Pictures and Songs, Perth-based acoustic artist Gudgeon Pinn is set to be the support act for the Fremantle show.

