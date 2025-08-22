Win! Speaking in Tongues tickets

Modern classic of Australian theatre, Speaking in Tongues by Andrew Bovell, is a masterfully interconnected drama that explores the complex relationships between lovers, strangers, and the myriad of ways individuals become entangled and ultimately unravel. Bovell’s haunting and poetic storytelling unfolds through a series of intersecting lives, where betrayal, guilt, and desire simmer just beneath the surface.

Directed by acclaimed theatre artist Humphrey Bower, the Black Swan State Theatre Company production features WA actors Alexandria Steffensen, Catherine Moore, Matt Edgerton, and Luke Hewitt. The play’s narrative intricately weaves together the lives of nine individuals.

At its core, two seemingly separate encounters unfold: Pete, married to Jane, meets Sonja, (who is married to Leon), in a bar, leading to a fateful hotel encounter. By chance, Leon and Jane find themselves in a similar situation. One couple crosses the line, while the other does not, setting in motion a chain of events that exposes the fragile nature of trust and desire.

