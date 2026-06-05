Win! Starstruck ’26 tickets

Experience an exciting night of original music at Starstruck ’26 at Rosemount Hotel on Tuesday, June 16. Presented by WAAPA – ECU, the event showcases the Diploma and Advanced Diploma Music Artist students in talented acoustic and band-driven ensembles. The event is set to be an unforgettable evening highlighting the creativity and skill of tomorrow’s musical stars, put together by Music Director Vinnie Crea.

We are delighted to have one double pass to give away to Starstruck ’26 at Rosemount Hotel on Tuesday, June 16.

To WIN, email us here at [email protected] with Starstruck ’26 – June 16 in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up for the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Friday, June 12, at 5 pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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