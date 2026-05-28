Win! Masters of the Universe movie tickets

In Masters of the Universe, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure.

After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man—the most powerful man in the universe.

We are delighted to have five in-season double passes to give away to Masters of the Universe, in cinemas Thursday, June 4.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Masters of the Universe in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Monday, June 1 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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