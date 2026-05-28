Win! HBSC Spanish and Latin American Film Festival 2026 movie tickets

It’s fiesta time and this year’s standout selection includes 31 films from Spain and Latin America, including star-studded dramas, comedies, thrillers and more!

We are delighted to have five in-season double passes to give away to HBSC Spanish and Latin American Film Festival, screening at Palace Cinemas Raine Square, Luna Leederville and Luna on SX from Thursday, June 11, to Wednesday, July 1.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with SLA FF 2026 in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Wednesday, June 10 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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