Win! Romeo and Juliet double passes

We are excited to share that the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts is presenting a modern production of Romeo and Juliet.

Performed by 3rd Year Acting Students at the State Theatre Centre from Friday, June 12, to Wednesday, June 17, the re-imagining poses urgent questions about the values we pass on to the next generation.

Director Tom Healey promises a bold departure from tradition. “This production of Romeo & Juliet contains no tights, sword fights or codpieces. It is for a 21st-century audience –sophisticated in taste, contemporary in approach, and fearless in intensity.”

He adds, “Romeo & Juliet is a tragedy because, in a world dominated by reactionary conservatives, where bullies run the streets and love is contingent on family loyalty, no spontaneous, free and intuitive love can survive.”

We are delighted to have two double passes to give away.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Romeo and Juliet in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes 9th June at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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