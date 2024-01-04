Win! Skeleton Fringe World tickets

Kirsty Mann (Funny Women Awards finalist) has a secret, and this is a confession: she’s a doctor. But please don’t tell anyone, she wants people to take her seriously as a comedian. Kirsty is an award-winning writer and comedian. This is a ridiculous true story from award-winning writer, “smart character comic” (The Scotsman) and “wo-mann of many talents” (Not The Front Row). “Excellent” (Metro). “Phenomenal character work” (Entertainment Now). “Grabs the gig by the funny bits” (The Scotsman).

Skeletons opens at Fringe World on Friday, January 19 at The Little Palais at The Pleasure Garden and My Little Bookshop at Rocky Fringe Festival Rockingham.

