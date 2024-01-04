Win! Dizney in Drag: Once Upon a Parody Fringe World tickets

Prepare to have all your childhood dreams shattered like Cinderella’s glass slipper. Dizney in Drag: Once Upon a Parody is a fantasy-driven, tongue-in-cheek musical comedy that warps the classic “Hero’s Journey” into a modern fairy-tale of self-discovery.

Follow some of your favourite childhood characters (…like never seen before) and discover sides of them you never knew existed. This show is a healthy dose of nostalgia with a side-serve of feel-goods.

Dizney in Drag has been pulled together by a powerhouse amateur collective to explore and laugh at modern gender roles, all under the beloved nostalgia of your favourite princes and princesses.

Dizney in Drag opens at Fringe World on Friday, January 19, at The Enchanted Ballroom at Fantasia.

We are delighted to have a double pass to giveaway!

To WIN, email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with Dizney in Drag in the subject line, drop your address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Monday, January 15 at 5 pm. You must be a WA resident and able to attend the event. Please note: This is a strictly 18+ (Restricted) show. No children admitted.

