Win! Matt Hale’s Top Fun! 80’s Spectacular Fringe World tickets

Joyful. Crazy. Fun, and remixed for 2024 including new routines! The unmissable smash hit comedy hypnosis show with 80s party vibes is here for Fringe World 2024, fresh from the multiple sellout run at Edinburgh Fringe. Laugh along, sing along or even star in the show – you choose!

Winner of 3 comedy awards, regularly appearing on TV and radio globally, and one of the biggest-selling acts at some of the world’s largest arts festivals, Matt Hale is Australia’s Comedy Hypnotist. Combining the fun of total audience participation with the incredible abilities of the mind, Matt turns the traditional hypnosis show on its head, highlighting the talents and creativity of the volunteers for big laughs instead of embarrassing them. Expect to see hypnotised volunteers having a ridiculous amount of fun, while the audience gets caught up in the party vibe of the experience. If you’re not up on stage, you’ll be clapping, singing and laughing along.

We are delighted to have a double pass to give away to the opening night of Matt Hale’s Top Fun! 80’s Spectacular on Friday, January 19. To WIN, email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with Matt Hale in the subject line, drop your address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running! Competition closes Wednesday, January 17 at 3pm. You must be a WA resident and able to attend the event.

Prev x