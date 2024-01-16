Win! Adult’s Only Magic Show Fringe World tickets

Prepare to be wow’ed out of your comfy red seats in this raunchy and absolutely jam-packed adults-only spectacular! Magic duo Sam and Justin have toured worldwide, presenting their unique display of hilariously raucous comedy, mind-bending illusions, stunningly dangerous stunts and just a cheeky hint of nudity!

We’re stoked to have a double pass to give away to the Adults Only Magic Show showing from Friday, January 19.

To WIN, email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with Adults Only Magic Show in the subject line, drop your address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Thursday, January 18 at 3pm. You must be a WA resident and able to attend the event.

