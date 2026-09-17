Win! Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom prize pack

Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom sees the residents of Mossy Bottom Farm looking forward to Halloween, until the clumsy farmer trashes the flock’s beloved pumpkin patch! When Shaun turns MAD SCIENTIST to fix the problem, things rapidly spiral out of control… With the farmer missing and a wild beast roaming the woods of Mossingham, all the ingredients are in place for a monstrously fun family adventure.

Thanks to StudioCanal we are very excited to have three prize packs to give away to Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom, in cinemas Thursday, September 24. The prize pack includes a Shaun plushie, apron and clay kit, along with an in-season family pass, valued at $185!

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Shaun the Sheep in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Wednesday, September 23 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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