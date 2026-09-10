Win! Heart of the Beast movie tickets

David Ayer’s Heart of the Beast tells the story of ex-Army Special Forces officer James Belmont (Brad Pitt) and his retired combat scouting dog, Odin (canine actor Uber). The pair become stranded in the unforgiving wilderness following a nightmare plane crash. Facing harsh weather, challenging terrain, and a range of terrifying wildlife, they must rely on the unbreakable bond between man and dog as they fight to survive. The film will hit cinemas nationally on Thursday, September 24.

We are pleased to have five double passes to the preview of Heart of the Beast to give away for a special preview screening at Event Innaloo V-Max, 6pm on Tuesday, September 15.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Heart of the Beast in the subject line, with your suburb and phone number in the body, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Sunday, September 13, at 5 pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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