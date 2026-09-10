Win! Resident Evil movie tickets

After global popularity with his 2025 horror film Weapons, director Zach Cregger returns with an all-new adaptation of Capcom’s horror video game Resident Evil. Based on the unfortunate events surrounding medical courier Bryan (Austin Abrams), in his attempts to reach (and survive) the zombie-infested Racoon City, the film follows Bryan through a non-stop, action-packed night of chaos, blood and gore.

We are thrilled to have double passes to give away to see Resident Evil, in cinemas Thursday, September 17.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Resident Evil in the subject line, with your suburb and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you would take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Tuesday, September 15 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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