Win! ST. Ali Italian Film Festival 2026 movie tickets

The ST. ALi Italian Film Festival returns to Perth from Thursday, September 24 to Sunday, October 18. In association with Luna Palace, the festival takes place at Palace Raine Square, Luna Leederville, Luna on SX and Windsor Cinema.

As the largest festival of Italian cinema in the world, the program showcases a vast selection of new Italian cinema celebrating the country’s language, stories, and culture. Opening with the box-office-hit romantic comedy Holy Canoli and closing with The Echo Chamber—coming direct from this year’s Venice International Film Festival.

Siamo entusiasti (we are thrilled) to have five in-season double passes to give away to ST. ALi Italian Film Festival, screening from Thursday, September 24 to Sunday, October 18.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Italian FF 2026 in the subject line, with your suburb and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Tuesday, September 22 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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